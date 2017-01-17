Google pushed developers to fix security flaws in 275,000 Android apps
Over the past two years, Google has pressured developers to patch security issues in more than 275,000 Android apps hosted on its official app store. In many cases this was done under the threat of blocking future updates to the insecure apps.
