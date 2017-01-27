Ford SmartLink brings WiFi, LTE-connected features to older cars

If you want new car features like the ability to remote start via an app or have a WiFi hotspot onboard without buying a new car, then Ford's new SmartLink is one way to add them. Chrysler has offered WiFi and other features as a part of Uconnect since 2008, while GM followed on most vehicles in 2014 but Ford's Sync platform leaned more on customer's own devices.

