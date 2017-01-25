FICORA confirms 700MHz frequencies us...

FICORA confirms 700MHz frequencies usable for wireless broadband from 1 February

5 hrs ago

Spectrum in the 700MHz band will be usable for wireless broadband services from 1 February, the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority has announced. Confirming the timetable in a press release, the watchdog noted that, with the simulcasts of the Turku main broadcasting station having ended on 10 January, terrestrial television network operator Digita completed the 700MHz frequency change process that initially commenced in Northern Finland in July 2015.

