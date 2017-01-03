D&H Encourages Retailers to Profit from Bluetooth Audio Accessory Opportunities

D&H Distributing, the leading North American computer products and consumer electronics distributor, is encouraging its retail, etail and dealer customers to upsell Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-based products, as audio continues its performance as a burgeoning sales area. This category stands to experience an uptick, since the recently-launched iPhone 7 has abolished its traditional headphone jack, motivating users to purchase Bluetooth-enabled audio accessories.

