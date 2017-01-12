Cradlepoint, the global leader ini 1 2 software-defined, cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband , announced today the immediate availability of the new COR IBR900 series routers in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With an embedded Category 6 modem for Advanced, 802.11ac Wave 2 support, and a quad core processor, the IBR900 series is designed for the most demanding in-vehicle and M2M/IoT applications that require near-Gigabit speeds for both Ethernet and Cradlepoint extends its leadership in 4G LTE networking by improving on features of the market-leading COR IBR1100.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.