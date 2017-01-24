Cisco debuts its own smart whiteboard...

Cisco debuts its own smart whiteboard priced to compete with the Google Jamboard

Read more: TechCrunch

If you haven't been following the enterprise space of late, you may well have missed the memo that collaborative white boards are the hot newness. Microsoft has one and Google has one, and really, it was only a matter of time before those stalwarts of workplace hardware Cisco got in on the fun.

