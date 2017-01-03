Chipolo Bluetooth trackers are the so...

Chipolo Bluetooth trackers are the solution to your absent-mindedness

Your lost items will always be found thanks to a couple new trackers branded as the world's tiniest and thinnest solutions to absent-mindedness. Meet the Chipolo Sticker and Chipolo Clip, two new Internet of Things tags that will keep tabs on your important belongings, no matter how small they may be.

Chicago, IL

