China, eager for telecoms reform, calls for private investment
The Chinese government has renewed calls for private investment in the country's telecommunication firms as it encourages them to cut fees and other costs and become more competitive in offering internet-related services. The country's big telecoms firms, China Telecom Corp Ltd, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China Mobile Ltd, are all units of unwieldy state-owned enterprises.
