CES 2017: Sennheiser launches three HD wireless headphones and Ambeo Smart Surround earbuds1 hour...
Sennheiser, the audio accessories company and specialist in manufacturing headphones has launched its refreshed line-up of headphones at the CES 2017, being held at Las Vegas Convention Center. Sennheiser HD 1 In-Ear Wireless, HD 4.50 Wireless, and HD 4.40 Wireless, are the three latest headphones to come out of the company's vault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec 15
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Getting your old headphones to work with the iP...
|Sep '16
|Crystal_Clear722
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC