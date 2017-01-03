CES 2017: Harman unveils JBL Pulse 3,...

CES 2017: Harman unveils JBL Pulse 3, Flip 4 wireless speakers

With its dazzling lights and interesting design, the JBL Pulse 3 is party accessory that also doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker Harman has announced the new JBL Pulse 3 and Flip 4 wireless speakers at CES 2017. The new speakers are part of established existing ranges from JBL, and are improved versions of the popular Pulse 2 and Flip 3 speakers respectively.

