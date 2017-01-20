Can a DDoS attack on Whitehouse.gov be a valid protest?
When Donald Trump is inaugurated as the U.S. President on Friday, Juan Soberanis intends to protest the event -- digitally. His San Francisco-based protest platform is calling on Americans to oppose Trump's presidency by visiting the Whitehouse.gov site and overloading it with too much traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|11 hr
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Mon
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC