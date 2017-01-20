Can a DDoS attack on Whitehouse.gov b...

Can a DDoS attack on Whitehouse.gov be a valid protest?

When Donald Trump is inaugurated as the U.S. President on Friday, Juan Soberanis intends to protest the event -- digitally. His San Francisco-based protest platform is calling on Americans to oppose Trump's presidency by visiting the Whitehouse.gov site and overloading it with too much traffic.

