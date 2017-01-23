Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages
Boingo Wireless Inc. has received an average rating of "Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
