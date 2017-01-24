Biggest telecom merger in the offing ...

Biggest telecom merger in the offing as Airtel engages tiGO for a deal

9 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The country's telecommunications sector is set to witness a major transformation as owners of two of the major players in the industry are set to merge. Bharti Airtel, owners of Airtel Ghana, is reportedly in talks with rival company, Millicom International Cellular, operators of tiGO in Ghana, for a possible merger in Ghana.

