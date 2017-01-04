AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint all just pr...

AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint all just promised gigabit wireless in 2017

Perhaps now more than ever, the wireless industry is just one huge game of one-upmanship, which is why it's not entirely surprising that when one carrier announces faster speeds are coming everyone else follows suit. In the past few days, both Sprint and T-Mobile have beaten their chests about how much better their networks are going to be in 2017, with higher speeds and greater reliability.

