AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint all just promised gigabit wireless in 2017
Perhaps now more than ever, the wireless industry is just one huge game of one-upmanship, which is why it's not entirely surprising that when one carrier announces faster speeds are coming everyone else follows suit. In the past few days, both Sprint and T-Mobile have beaten their chests about how much better their networks are going to be in 2017, with higher speeds and greater reliability.
