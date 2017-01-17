Are Apple's wireless Airpods worth shelling out $160?

After months of delays , Apple's wireless earbuds, or Airpods, are finally starting to ship out to consumers - but if you haven't plunked down $160 yet, are they worth buying? The Verge's Lauren Goode and Recode 's Kara Swisher debated the merits of Airpods on the latest Too Embarrassed to Ask . Apple claims the Airpods can connect to multiple devices with less hassle than normal Bluetooth audio gear, but Goode said that feature has been inconsistent for her in practice.

