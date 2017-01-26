Apple's plans for manufacturing in India gain momentum
Apple's plans to manufacture in India made headway on Wednesday as executives of the company presented detailed plans to the country's federal government. It may be some time though, before Apple gets permission for its proposal to manufacture in India as it reportedly involves a request for deep cuts in the import duties for components.
