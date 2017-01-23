Apple Again Seeks FCC Approval for Mysterious 'Wireless Device' With Bluetooth and NFC
For all of its devices that use communications technologies like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC, Apple has to submit them to the United States Federal Communications Commission for approval, and the filings, though restricted, occasionally give hints as to what Apple is working on. In early January, Apple sought approval for an unnamed "Wireless Device" that features support for NFC and Bluetooth.
