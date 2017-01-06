AOTMP Announces Winners of the 2017 M...

AOTMP Announces Winners of the 2017 Mobility Awards

AOTMP, a global leader in telecom management best practices and industry standards for enterprises and vendors, announced winners at its awards event, held at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas yesterday. The 2017 AOTMP Mobility Awards were selected by over 80 members of the press and industry-leading analysts who cover the mobile and wireless industry.

