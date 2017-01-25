Amazon's 15 best deals: Vizio sound bar, Bose wireless speaker, Roku Express, Chromebooks, more
Boy oh boy do we have a solid Hump Day list for you today, bargain hunters. Today's list of Amazon's best daily deals includes one of V izio's hottest sound bars , a Bose wireless speaker bundled with Amazon's 2nd-gen Echo Dot, a brand new unlocked Android phone for $160, a 3D printer for $220, the lowest price ever on the Roku Express , two different discounted Chromebooks , a Wi-Fi range extender and plenty more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan 17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC