Amazon's 15 best deals: Vizio sound b...

Amazon's 15 best deals: Vizio sound bar, Bose wireless speaker, Roku Express, Chromebooks, more

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boy Genius

Boy oh boy do we have a solid Hump Day list for you today, bargain hunters. Today's list of Amazon's best daily deals includes one of V izio's hottest sound bars , a Bose wireless speaker bundled with Amazon's 2nd-gen Echo Dot, a brand new unlocked Android phone for $160, a 3D printer for $220, the lowest price ever on the Roku Express , two different discounted Chromebooks , a Wi-Fi range extender and plenty more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan 17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan 16 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,831 • Total comments across all topics: 278,256,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC