Altec Lansing Launches Collaboration With Nick Jonas
The products will be debuted at CES Altec's first celebrity partnership, the collaboration with Nick Jonas includes Bluetooth Headphones with a battery life of seven hours, active noise cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones with a touch control panel and Bluetooth capabilities, In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones with behind-the-head wire that have a battery life up to six hours, and a Bluetooth Speaker with true wireless plus stereo pairing and waterproof rating. A sleek design aesthetic coupled with a rich and clear listening experience is the hallmark of all Altec Lansing products, and the Nick Jonas collaboration follows suit.
