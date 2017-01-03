Altec Lansing Launches Collaboration ...

Altec Lansing Launches Collaboration With Nick Jonas

The products will be debuted at CES Altec's first celebrity partnership, the collaboration with Nick Jonas includes Bluetooth Headphones with a battery life of seven hours, active noise cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones with a touch control panel and Bluetooth capabilities, In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones with behind-the-head wire that have a battery life up to six hours, and a Bluetooth Speaker with true wireless plus stereo pairing and waterproof rating. A sleek design aesthetic coupled with a rich and clear listening experience is the hallmark of all Altec Lansing products, and the Nick Jonas collaboration follows suit.

Chicago, IL

