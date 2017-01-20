AirPods wish list: 3 ways Apple can make its Bluetooth earphones even better

Apple's AirPods launch wasn't exactly smooth. A months-long delay led to rumors as to why that delay happened-could it be that the Bluetooth accessory Apple designed as the perfect complement to its headphone jack-free iPhone 7 wasn't ready for prime time? But Apple started shipping AirPods in late December, just before the holidays, and has since captured 26 percent of the wireless headphone market .

