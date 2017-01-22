A glimpse into what is coming for Denver's future smart city, Pena Station Next
There isn't much else to see right now at Pena Station Next , the connected neighborhood where autonomous shuttles will one day transport residents to the nearby RTD rail stop, shops and restaurants. But at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Panasonic, a partner in Denver's smart city project, gave attendees a closer look at what may come.
