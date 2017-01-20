20% organizations to use smartphones as access cards by 2020: Gartner
By the year 2020, about 20 percent organisations globally are expected to use smartphones instead of traditional physical access cards to enable access to offices and other premises, research firm Gartner said. In 2016, less than 5 percent of organisations used smartphones to enable access to offices and other premises, the report added.
