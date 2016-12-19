Vencore Labs Wins Third Phase of DARPA's Wireless Network Defense Program
This work is the third and final phase of DARPA's Wireless Network Defense program. Vencore Labs was also an awardee on the first two phases, which were focused on technology development during Phase 1 and on applying these technologies to heterogeneous wireless networks that are relevant to the U.S. military in Phase 2. Phase 3 will focus on validating these technologies on military radios and demonstrating their effectiveness.
