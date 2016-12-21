U.S. Cellular Builds New Cell Site to Increase Wireless Network Coverage in Bangor
U.S. Cellular continues to invest in its high-quality network with a new cell site in Bangor. The site will increase U.S. Cellular's capacity in Bangor, and is one of more than 400 sites U.S. Cellular has built across the state.
