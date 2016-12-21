TOT hands watchdog new five-year business plan to develop wireless broadband service

TOT RECENTLY submitted its new business plan to develop a 2.3 gigahertz wireless broadband service to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission for consideration, with the ambition goal of acquiring around 20 million mobile-phone subscribers via the service in the next five years. According to the five-year plan, TOT will utilise its existing 60-megahertz bandwidth of the 2.3GHz for three services.

