Think twice and then think again befo...

Think twice and then think again before using in-flight Wi-Fi

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

When you fly on commercial airlines, be cautious in using in-flight Wi-Fi. In addition to the high cost, the compromises associated with being able to stream Netflix or keep up with company email while winging your way to your destination may surprise and dissuade you from going online while airborne, according to The Cheat Sheet .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec 15 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Getting your old headphones to work with the iP... Sep '16 Crystal_Clear722 7
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,894

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC