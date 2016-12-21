Smart hub keeps kids connected to par...

Smart hub keeps kids connected to parents via smartphone, boosts security

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

Kids start pressuring their moms and dads for smartphones early on, but parents often hold off for a variety of reasons, with security usually at the top of the list. C-Way's Memoo smart hub addresses this dilemma by providing a source for information and entertainment for kids, as well as a connection to parents' smartphones that boosts communication and security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec 15 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Getting your old headphones to work with the iP... Sep '16 Crystal_Clear722 7
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,811 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,221

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC