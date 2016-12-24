Santa brought you an Apple Watch (fir...

Santa brought you an Apple Watch (first or second gen)? Here's what to do first

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BetaNews

If you were lucky enough to receive an Apple Watch as a present this year, you'll no doubt be keen to see what it offers, and what you can do with it. To start you'll need to pair it with an iPhone 5 or later, running the latest version of iOS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BetaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec 15 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Getting your old headphones to work with the iP... Sep '16 Crystal_Clear722 7
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,271

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC