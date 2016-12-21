Samsung's Notebook 9 Gets Lighter

Samsung has now refreshed its Notebook 9, and the upgrade will boost the laptop's power with Kaby Lake processors, while making the device sleeker and lighter. The laptop will come in two screen sizes, 13.3-inch and 15-inch [pictured above] -- and both now have seven-generation Intel CPUs, with a Core i7 processor on the latter, and a choice of either Core i5 or i7 with the smaller model.

