Nokia sues Apple in Europe and the US for infringement of Nokia patents

Wednesday Read more: PR-inside.com

Nokia announced that it has today filed a number of complaints against Apple in Germany and the US, alleging that Apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents. As one of the world's leading innovators, and following the acquisition of full ownership of NSN in 2013 and Alcatel-Lucent in 2016, Nokia now owns three valuable portfolios of intellectual property.

