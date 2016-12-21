LG will reveal a Bluetooth speaker that can be worn around your neck at CES 2017
The LG TONE Studio and TONE Free are the latest in LG's line of wireless audio products, meant to be used as wearables LG has announced that it will be launching a new lineup of wearable audio products at CES 2017, led by the TONE Studio and TONE Free. The former is a wireless speaker that can be worn around the neck and provides a surround sound effect, while the latter is a pair of wireless earbuds with a companion neckband for charging and other functions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BGR.in.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec 15
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Getting your old headphones to work with the iP...
|Sep '16
|Crystal_Clear722
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC