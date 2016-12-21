LG will reveal a Bluetooth speaker that can be worn around your neck at CES 2017

The LG TONE Studio and TONE Free are the latest in LG's line of wireless audio products, meant to be used as wearables LG has announced that it will be launching a new lineup of wearable audio products at CES 2017, led by the TONE Studio and TONE Free. The former is a wireless speaker that can be worn around the neck and provides a surround sound effect, while the latter is a pair of wireless earbuds with a companion neckband for charging and other functions.

