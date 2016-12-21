LG to show off 'magical' Levitating Portable Bluetooth Speaker at CES 2017
LG has announced that it will be showing off its new Levitating Portable Bluetooth Speaker at the Consumer Electronics Show , which kicks off on Jan 5th in Las Vegas. The model PJ9 speaker uses powerful electromagnets housed inside the Levitation Station to give the speaker its distinctive trait of being untouched by any surface or wires when playing.
