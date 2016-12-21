How to make sure your data doesn't crash and burn
The dangers of public Wi-Fi are already well known, but the security issues of in-flight Internet connection are still somewhat obscure. Typically there's no password protection on the Wi-Fi connection, so persons with malicious intent can intercept data that's being transmitted on the wireless network quite easily.
