Google rolls out WiFi in 100th station in India
Google, in partnership with Indian Railways subsidiary Railtel, has completed installing its free WiFi service at 100 railway stations in India, with Udhagamandalam, Ooty being the latest station to receive this service. Google has successfully completed the first phase of its ambitious project, which it describes as "among the largest public Wi-Fi projects in the world."
