Former nurse trapped in her own home because mobile phone signals and wifi make her sick
Kim De'Atta suffers from severe migraines, infections, tiredness and even heart palpitations in phone and internet hotspots due to her rare condition, known as electromagnetic sensitivity. While most moan about poor connectivity to the latest wireless 4G network, Kim seeks out mobile blackspots and cannot venture beyond her home in Chard, Somerset.
