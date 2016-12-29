Flic wireless smart buttons review
Using your phone or tablet to control IoT gadgets is cool, but it can get annoying when you have to pull your phone out of your pocket, turn it on, navigate to a specific app and then tap an onscreen button to perform the desired task. If you want to save a LOT of steps, consider a Flic button.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gadgeteer.
