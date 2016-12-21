Drug addict thief is thrown a lifeline

Chesterfield magistrates' court heard on December 19 how Victoria Bowskill, 32, of Chapel Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, was seen acting suspiciously at Boots, on Low Pavement, in Chesterfield, before she was pursued by security guards and handed back stolen goods. Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said Bowskill was seen selecting aftershave and attempting to remove a security tag and taking a Bluetooth speaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sheffield Star.