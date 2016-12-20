Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages
Boingo Wireless Inc. has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
