Amazon's 15 best daily deals: Bose he...

Amazon's 15 best daily deals: Bose headphones, Libratone Bluetooth speaker, Steam controller, more

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boy Genius

You might have spent all your money on presents leading up to the holidays, but hopefully you got some cash for Christmas because there are some killer sales that are still going on right now on Amazon. Highlights from today's batch of the site's best daily deals include Bose SoundTrue around-ear headphones for under $100, $50 off the Libratone ZIPP WiFi + Bluetooth Multi-Room Wireless Speaker , an awesome pillow with a built-in shiatsu massager , two powerful laptops , a Bluetooth headset from Samsung for just $10, the greatest hoverboard ever , a 49-inch 4K TV for just $540, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec 15 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Getting your old headphones to work with the iP... Sep '16 Crystal_Clear722 7
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC