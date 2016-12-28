Amazon's 15 best daily deals: Bose headphones, Libratone Bluetooth speaker, Steam controller, more

You might have spent all your money on presents leading up to the holidays, but hopefully you got some cash for Christmas because there are some killer sales that are still going on right now on Amazon. Highlights from today's batch of the site's best daily deals include Bose SoundTrue around-ear headphones for under $100, $50 off the Libratone ZIPP WiFi + Bluetooth Multi-Room Wireless Speaker , an awesome pillow with a built-in shiatsu massager , two powerful laptops , a Bluetooth headset from Samsung for just $10, the greatest hoverboard ever , a 49-inch 4K TV for just $540, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.