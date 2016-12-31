All New York City underground subway stations now have WiFi
Officials vowed that all of New York City's underground subway stations would have WiFi by the end of 2016, and they're meeting that goal... if only at the very last minute. As of New Year's Eve, every one of the 279 stations now has internet access thanks to Transit Wireless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Engadget.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec 15
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Getting your old headphones to work with the iP...
|Sep '16
|Crystal_Clear722
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC