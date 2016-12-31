All New York City underground subway ...

All New York City underground subway stations now have WiFi

Officials vowed that all of New York City's underground subway stations would have WiFi by the end of 2016, and they're meeting that goal... if only at the very last minute. As of New Year's Eve, every one of the 279 stations now has internet access thanks to Transit Wireless.

