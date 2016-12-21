40% off WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works ...

40% off WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert

Did you forget to turn off the window A.C.? How about that curling iron? Want the living room lamp to turn on when the sun goes down-automatically? The Wemo Switch gives you control of your lamps and small appliances whenever you want, wherever you choose, with tons of options for scheduling and automation. Paired with Amazon Alexa, you can control your lamps and appliances with just the power of your voice.

