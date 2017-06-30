Wedgewood Partners - Humility and Rat...

Wedgewood Partners - Humility and Rationality in Practice

One of my favorite gurus is Dave Rolfe, who built Wedgewood Partners from a small shop to a multi-billion-dollar reputable fund. I think Wedgewood is unique in many ways such as being a truly focused high-quality money manager and being impressively adaptive with the investment in technology companies such as Alphabet and Priceline way ahead of other value investors.

