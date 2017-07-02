Utah Officials Watching Jordan River for Algal Bloom
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is warning people headed to Provo Bay of potential health risks posed by algal bloom. Officials say the blooms are spreading north from their original location in Provo Bay and could reach the Jordan River in a few days.
