Roma meets extended TCEQ deadline to ...

Roma meets extended TCEQ deadline to submit water samples

Friday Jul 7

The city's water supply system met its requirement to submit water samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality which they had previously failed to do leading to the city being placed under review. City Manager Crisanto Salinas said in May that TCEQ had notified them that they had missed their window to report distribution lead and copper levels for the monitoring period for 2015 and 2016 as required under the Lead and Copper Rule.

Chicago, IL

