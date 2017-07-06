'Ozone Alert Day' issued for Friday across central Oklahoma
Oklahomans across central portions of the state are being urged to take extreme care on Friday following an announcement by the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments. The group has declared Friday, July 7 and 'Ozone Alert Day' based on data from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
