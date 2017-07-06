LMR Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Stericycle, Inc.
LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,443 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
