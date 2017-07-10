Lawsuit filed against operators of former tire plant in Miami
A federal lawsuit has been filed against a former Miami-based tire and rubber manufacturing company for allegedly failing to notify state and local authorities about leaks of hazardous waste. The 32-page complaint filed June 13 in the Northern District of Oklahoma is against Michelin North America Inc. and B.F. Goodrich Company.
