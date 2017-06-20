High toxic algae levels detected at R...

High toxic algae levels detected at Rockford Lake

Read more: KLKN

A health alert is in effect for Rockford Lake in Gage County, while Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County remains on health alert for a second week. During water testing earlier this week, the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality detected elevated toxin levels produced by blue-green algal blooms in Rockford Lake.

