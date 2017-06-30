DEQ to hold 5 pipeline water quality hearings across state
Virginia environmental regulators are holding five public hearings around the state in August on a permitting process designed to protect water quality along the routes of two proposed natural gas pipelines. The Department of Environmental Quality is issuing what are called "401 certifications" for the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast Pipelines.
